Huntington is gaining a new addition to it's food scene: Calamity J Grill and Bar.

Calamity J Grill and Bar opening in Huntington.

It sits on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.

Just recently, the location was home to a restaurant called Honey Bones.

Before that it was Blacksheep Burritos and Brews, and even before that it was Calamity Cafe, a major hot spot in Huntington in the 90's.