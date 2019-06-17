Recent string of gun violence in Charleston catches attention of mother who lost son to shooting

A recent string of gun violence in Charleston has caught the attention of a mother who knows all too well what it's like to lose a loved one.

Adam Swim, 40, was shot and killed Monday morning at a home on Ash Street in Charleston. No one has been arrested yet.

"It's like every time you turn around, you hear of another shooting," said Deanna Mckinney. "I'm just praying we find a way to end gun violence in our community."

Mckinney's son Tymel was shot and killed at their home on the West Side of Charleston back in 2014.

Since then, she has made it her mission to try and curb gun violence in the city. She has helped organize block parties with Charleston Police, held gun violence awareness events and now sits on Charleston City Council.

On Sunday, June 9, she helped organize a gun violence awareness event on Magic Island.

Less than a week after that, a man was shot in the leg on Charleston's West Side near the GoMart on Washington Street West. That shooting happened on Friday, June 14.

Police are still looking for two men in connection with that shooting, Naquil Sayles and Jordan Kinney. Police say both men are convicted felons.

According to police, Sayles pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of Tymel Mckinney. A murder charge was dropped as part of a deal for Sayles to plead guilty to the charges.

"I'm very heartbroken to find out that after an incident such as that you'd be in any more trouble," Mckinney said.

Then on Monday, June 17, another shooting happened on Charleston's West Side. This shooting happened on Ash Street.

Charleston Police say a man named Adam Swim, 40, was shot and killed at a home. No one has been arrested yet.

According to Charleston Police, there have been five shots-fired incidents or shootings. The first happened on June 4 when a man was shot. He survived the shooting.

The shots-fired incidents happened on June 5 and June 11. No one was hurt in either of those, but homes were hit.

Mckinney says she is now working with her position on city council to try to come up with some solutions to curb gun violence in the city.

"Mayor Goodwin has been very supportive," Mckinney said. "She has made promises to me that we will do all we can to bring awareness and protect our community. I'm sure when she heard of the shooting, she felt just as heartbroken as I did. Together we will find a way to bring more peace in our community."

She says she realizes change won't happen overnight, but is hopeful with more events and awareness, that they will help to save more lives.

"You have to be consistent," Mckinney said. "You can't expect people to hear your story one time and be moved by it. You have to be consistent, you have to be out there and I will continue to do so. I've lost too much here to walk away. I'm going to continue to fight."