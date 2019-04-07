Record 17-foot python with 73 developing eggs caught by researchers in Florida

A research team in Big Cypress National Preserve found and removed a female python that was over 17 feet long and weighed 140 pounds, the largest ever seen in the area, according to the preserve’s Facebook page.

The team found the python by using a new approach in which researchers track male pythons by using radio transmitters. This helps them to locate breeding females.

The record-breaking female python the team found contained 73 developing eggs, the preserve reports.

The python research done at Big Cypress is focused on controlling the invasive species, believed to have entered the area when pet snakes escaped from or were released from their homes, according to the preserve’s website.

The pythons pose significant threats to native wildlife.

In December 2017, snake hunter Jason Leon caught a 17-foot female Burmese python at Big Cypress that set a record. It weighed 132 pounds, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

