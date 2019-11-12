Record cold follows snow

It’s research night here at wsaz.com as we prepare for our winter weather special on Thanksgiving night. Coming on the heels of a very early season snowfall on Tuesday, one has to wonder what the winter ahead has in store!

The total snowfall of 1” in town and 2” in the hills seemed remarkably widespread across the region on Tuesday. From Snowshoe to Pikeville and from Logan to Athens the story was the same; namely, a beautiful blanket of white that produced manageable problems on roads (reduced vision and patches of slickness).

Buck hunters in Kentucky are relishing in the tracking snow, though they will have their hot seats at the ready again on Wednesday as the new day dawns as cold as it gets at this time of year. Under the watchful eye of the man in the moon, overnight lows will be dipping deep down in the teens with 108-year-old records from 1911 set to fall should the temperature dip down to 16 degrees.

Looking ahead, there's no return to those Indian Summer temperatures we enjoyed on Veterans Day when highs made the mid and upper 60s.

For Herd fans, a dry and chilly forecast is set for Friday night at the Joan with tailgate temperatures in the 40s falling into the 30s by game's end. The crisp chill will demand something hot on the tailgate menu and may just be an advantage for the Herd against sunbelt foe Louisiana Tech.

As for the next snow and bitter blast, it will likely wait until after Thanksgiving with the lead up to the holiday featuring a nice warm up for travelers, though rain and low ceilings would be the price to be paid for such a spike up in temperature.

