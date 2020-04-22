Recovered COVID-19 patient returns to work at Pikeville Medical Center

Anthony Davis, who's 28, tested positive for COVID-19 late last month and said his case was mild compared with many others.

"Breathing was painful. To take a deep breath, there was a sharp pain," said Davis, who's a nurse at Pikeville Medical Center.

Davis is unaware of how he contracted COVID-19. He tested positive March 27.

"I was practicing social distancing," he said. " was using hand sanitizer. I was washing my hands like crazy. Anytime that I would go to Walmart, I tried to stay as afar away from anybody as I could, and I still managed to get it. So, it can happen to anybody, no matter how hard you try. The best thing to do is to stay home and stay safe.

Fully recovered from COVID-19, Davis returned to work as a nurse in the surgical unit at Pikeville Medical Center.

"Before I came back to work, I quarantined for two weeks," he said. "And I tested twice negative before being allowed to return back to work."

Davis said he wants to help others battling the disease.

"I want to be able to assist these people with what I've already been through," he said. "I want to be able to show them, I want to show them it is a survivable disease."