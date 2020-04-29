Recovered Kentucky COVID-19 patients asked to donate plasma

There are still a lot of questions surrounding COVID-19, but health care leaders say something from those who have recovered from the virus could lead to answers.

The Kentucky Blood Center says it's possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood, from recovered patients could provide antibodies to fight the virus.

The Kentucky Blood Center says it's possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood, from recovered patients could provide antibodies to fight the virus.

The KBC says research shows those antibodies might be beneficial to someone who is in serious condition, or in intensive care, fighting the disease.

"We don't have a lot of evidence of its success so far in treating COVID," said Mandy Brajuha. "But we know in past situations it was very successful."

To donate, a patient will need to have documentation of their positive case, an be symptom free for at least 14 days and test negative.

So far, KBC says around 250 of the more than 1,500 Kentuckians who've recovered from the virus have signed up to donate. At least two patients have been treated with the antibodies from a plasma donation, and both are doing well.

"We really want to get as many people as we can into that program because we want to have a plasma bank so that when patients are critically ill, and certainly if there is a resurgence of this, we're going to need that."

To sign up to donate, click here.

