Recovering addicts clean up Huntington while cleaning up lives

The stigma that follows a recovering addict is not an easy one to break, but those inside the Lifehouse Long Term Recovery Program are using their past to help the future of Huntington.

Thirty men from the recovery program went on a mission Tuesday to clean alleyways around several recovery homes in the city. Trucks, tools, gas and dumping fees were donated by Par Roofing Company for the effort.

“Many times, we have torn down and made the area bad,” said lead Lifehouse Pastor Rocky Meadows. “We want to make sure we can make the community a better place now.”

Meadows says they hope to make this a monthly event during the summer, but they will need a truck to transport debris and tools for the volunteers to use. Their hope is for the City of Huntington to get on board and support them with materials.

In all, the crew filled up multiple dump trucks and found piles of debris in alleyways between 6th and 7th avenues.

Meadows says anyone struggling with addiction -- man or woman -- is encouraged to reach out to the Lifehouse Long Term Recovery Program at 304-429-LIFE.