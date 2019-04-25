Recovering addicts talk to high school students ahead of prom

A team of recovering addicts went to Lincoln County High School just ahead of prom to share their stories with addiction Thursday.

The team is called the 'Sober Squad' and they have been going across the state to talk to students everywhere, trying to end the drug epidemic in the next generation.

On Thursday, the group went to Lincoln County High School to talk just days before prom.

Adam Foster, the creator of Sober Squad, says when he was in high school he heard from law enforcement about the dangers of drugs, but never from the people who suffered first hand.

"We never heard it from an actual addict survivor who has actually been there and started using for the same reasons we started using as kids," Foster said.

Rob Doubleyou, a community advocate for the Foundations Wellness Center in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, also spoke to the students on Thursday. He says talking to the students right before prom can serve as a reminder to make good decisions.

"We are looking to just save that one kid, just reach that one child that can not go through the years of struggle that we did," Doubleyou said.

The Sober Squad has been traveling the state for more than eight months now, and plan to continue attending middle and high schools throughout the state.

