Recovery center destroyed in fire

Fire crews say a recovery center in Paintsville is a total loss after flames ripped through the building early Wednesday morning.

Chief Ronnie Robinson with the West Van Lear Volunteer Fire Department tells WSAZ.com he was driving by the Paintsville Recovery Center on State Route 321 around 3:45 a.m. when he noticed the flames.

Robinson says this is the second fire at the recovery center within the last 6 months.

Investigators tell WSAZ.com they believe the first fire was intentionally set. The second is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Patients at the recovery center are being told to contact the branches in Jackson and Hazard for help until the Paintsville office is able to relocate.

