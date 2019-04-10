Recruiters looking to hire at West Virginia State University's Job Expo

West Virginia State University is holding its annual Career and Employment Expo Wednesday.

The event is from 10 am until 2 pm at the James C. Wilson University Union.

WVSU says more than 65 recruiters from 45 businesses will be there representing career fields including law enforcement, finance, and healthcare.

Recruiters are looking to hire full-time, part-time, summer and internship positions.

Job seekers should come prepared with a resume and dress appropriately.

For more information, contact the WVSU Office of Career Services at (304) 766- 3250.

