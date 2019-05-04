Free smoke alarm installations in South Charleston

The Red Cross, South Charleston Fire Department and volunteers went through the neighborhoods of South Charleston Saturday to install free smoke alarms and educate families about fire safety.

"We are trying to educate people about how important it is to be ready for a home fire and do everything you can to make sure you don't have a death or injury," said Erica Mani, American Red Cross Regional CEO.

Erica says the Sound the Alarm campaign's goal is to make homes safer within the community.

"It's so important to have these working smoke alarms and this education because, in West Virginia we're more likely to die in a home fire. Having a working smoke alarm actually cuts that risk of death or injury in half so it's critical," said Erica.

The event took place Friday as well and South Charleston Fire Chief, Virgil White says they've had a good turnout.

"Smoke alarms are very important: West Virginia is one of the leading states in fire deaths across the nation. So by installing smoke alarms, it gives them another tool to have to escape from a fire before tragedy strikes," said Chief White.