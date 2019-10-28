Red Cross assisting victims in house fire

A home was heavily damaged by fire Monday night in Sissonville.

It was reported shortly after 5:30 in the area of Sisson Terrace and Sisson Lane.

Our photojournalist at the scene says the home that caught fire is a log-cabin style.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so crews had to pull water from a nearby pond.

Crews from the Malden Volunteer Fire Department say the family living in the home made it out safely.

While there is no official cause, investigators believe the fire started in the back right corner of the home -- possibly by a phone charger.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

