Red Cross truck stolen in Portsmouth

Of all the vehicles a thief would think about stealing, Red Cross volunteers in Portsmouth say theirs should be low on the list.

"It's hard to understand why they would choose that vehicle specifically," volunteer Amanda Tolle said.

Volunteer Isaac Naylor says he noticed Thursday morning their truck wasn't in the parking lot along Robinson Avenue where it was left.

He says somebody had broken into a couple of their trailers and taken a spare key to the truck, a 2012 Toyota Tundra.

A Red Cross spokesperson says the truck was stolen some time between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

That truck, which had Red Cross logos all over it and government tags, was the only vehicle in the Portsmouth office's fleet. Volunteers use it to respond to disaster and emergency scenes, like house fires.

"We do it because we love it," Tolle said. "We do it because we want to help our community. That's really important to us. We were using a lot of miles on that truck."

"It's really sad to know something like that is stolen," Naylor said.

Volunteers say until the stolen truck is found or replaced, they have to drive their own cars to scenes they respond to across six counties.

"That's a lot of money out of your pocket," Tolle said. "From my house to Ironton is over 60 miles. That's a lot of miles when you're doing several responses. Since the first of this month, I'd say we've had at least eight to 10 cases opened."

A Red Cross spokesperson says they'll be sending a temporary replacement vehicle to the Portsmouth office.

