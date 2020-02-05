Region preps for flooding

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and the West Virginia National Guard to monitor the incoming weather.

The Huntington area is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rainfall overnight into Thursday.

The National Weather Service says that flash floods can develop with no warnings and you should be prepared.

A flood watch has been issued for much of eastern Kentucky, including the following counties in our region: Johnson, Martin, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike.

Huntington Fire Department crews say using common sense is key in these situations and to “turn around your car if you see still sitting water,” according to Chief Deputy Chris Wilson.

“If they do drive into the water they are not going to be able to open their car door. The best thing to do is to stay calm and don't panic, Wilson said. “The way to exit your vehicle is to roll down the window and just crawl out. You're not going to be open the door do to the external water pressure pushing on the door itself.”

With moving water, you can put yourself into danger quickly.

“It takes just a matter of seconds," Wilson said. "A car floats in only 6 inches of water. So it's best to not go in any water. Like I said, common sense goes a long way. Just don't go in it.”

With cold temperatures during this time of years, Wilson recommends to avoid getting wet.

“Well, hypothermia is the biggest threat during the winter," he said. "The best thing to do is get into dry clothes and warm up.”

Wilson suggests to “always remain calm and don’t panic.” If you find yourself in a situation with rising waters, you can call 911 for help.