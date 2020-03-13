Region to see a mixed weekend weather bag

The weekend before St. Patty’s Day is here and despite the coronavirus scare life goes on. So we will avoid close contact with groups and practice safe hygiene while we go about our mundane lives.

Now there are charity runs planned for Saturday morning, so assuming the Leprechauns run in Ashland and the Shamrocks Shuffle in Portsmouth (double check with your contact) the weather will be hazy, chilly and dry. Temperatures in the 30s for the opening gun and low 40s at the winner’s circle will demand a hoody or pullover for comfort.

By afternoon a chilly rain will be arriving from west to east so it will be a good afternoon to get a good nap or work on your income taxes.

Saturday night, rain will end perhaps as some wet snow flakes paving the way for a brisk, chilly but bright Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures start in the 30s but end in the upper 40s.

