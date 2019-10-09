Registered nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital announce plans for a union

Registered nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital have decided it’s time to unionize.

They made the announcement Wednesday afternoon just outside the hospital along Hal Greer Boulevard, citing concerns about the future of quality care in the region.

The decision to unionize will affect nearly 900 registered nurses. Organizers say changes in the hospital’s operation under Mountain Health, the parent company of both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, prompted their decision.

"The registered nurses of Cabell Huntington Hospital have worked side-by-side with Union workers for more than 40 years, but they have made the decision to come together now after Mountain Health has refused to properly staff the hospital and proposed major changes in hospital operations that could put quality care at risk in our community," said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

