According to the Facebook page “Justice for Dylan,” Friday would have been Dylan Groves’ first birthday.

Dylan, who was almost six months old, was found dead last June in a well near his parents’ home in Otway, Ohio.

Daniel and Jessica Groves are both on trial for aggravated murder charges in Dylan’s death. Click here for more.

The organizers of Justice for Dylan are asking people to do a random act of kindness in his honor.