Remembering the life of 14-year-old Will Washburn

Will Washburn was just shooting hoops outside his home on Monday night when he suddenly collapsed.

Will Washburn, 14, suddenly passed away Monday night, leaving his whole community heartbroken.

"Unfortunately we got the tragic news that he fought as long as he could but he didn’t make it," said Will's coach Adam Zimmerman. "It was just like a punch in the gut."

Washburn was just 14 years old but already made big accomplishments in his young life. His coaches said he was class president, he maintained a high GPA in school, was a captain on the Hurricane Middle School Basketball team and was a player on the baseball team.

"I would get a call, him wanting to get in the gym and get (his shots) back on track. It could be after a game, he could be dead tired the whole game but he wanted to get in the gym to get his jump shot," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said Washburn was very competitive but always had a contagious smile on his face.

"He was a teacher, he would pass on the knowledge, he would do that to the sixth graders this year," Zimmerman told WSAZ. "Each one teach one, he was one of those. He took, then he gave."

On Tuesday night teammates, friends and family members came together to remember and honor Will's life.

"He was always there for everybody, he was never mean to anybody," said Stanton Hill, one of Will's bestfriends and fellow teammate. "He was just a good person."

Will's Middle School basketball coach, Shane Nicely said they are retiring Will's number, number 10 and plan on putting the number 10 on their shooter shirts for next year.