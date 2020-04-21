Administrators discuss remote learning expectations in schools

While in-person learning has been cancelled in West Virginia for several weeks, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that education would continue online for the rest of the semester.

“We’re doing everything we can, but you know there’s still cracks there,” said Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander.

He says there has been a learning curve having students work from home.

They’re making a real emphasis to make sure no one falls behind.

“How much is enough, and how much is too much? What you don’t want to do is you don’t want to overwhelm the household,” Alexander said.

They’re trying to level the playing field, adding WiFi hot spots at 15 schools for those who may not have strong internet access.

It’s an issue plaguing the entire state and may force major changes to the infrastructure.

“Broadband is going to be a huge issue for the state of West Virginia,” Alexander said. “We believe that with the COVID-19 crisis, it’s actually just going to move that timeline up. What we were envisioning happening five to ten years from now, might happen two to three years from now.”

The state superintendent sent down suggestions to districts, some of which were adopted by the school boards, while others were not.

Wayne County Schools says a student's grade can be lower than what they left with on March 14.

Alexander says while grades are important, the goal is to prepare them with essential skills and curriculum for the following year.

“Those things that kids need to know before progressing onto the next grade level,” he said.

Alexander says it’s critical that the “summer slide,” the period of time when students learning achievements from the previous year begin to slip backward, doesn’t creep into the current semester.

“This time is important,” he said. “We can’t just let two and a half months go without students being engaged. So we want to do everything we can as a district to make sure students stay with us up until the last scheduled day of school, which is in early June.”

The district has plans in place for a summer learning program, which is not tradition summer school. It does give students an opportunity to ensure they’re prepared for the next school year.

