Renaissance music group in Studio 3

(WSAZ) -- The music group Renaissance was in Studio 3 to talk about their upcoming Christmas concerts.
Seven free Christmas concerts scheduled for December in Huntington and Barboursville by Renaissance.
Baptist Temple
902 21st Street, Huntington, WV
Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Grace Gospel Church
1111 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV
Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Steele Memorial Methodist Church
733 Shaw Street, Barboursville, WV
Monday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church
4637 Piedmont Road, Huntington, WV
Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Highlawn Presbyterian Church
2814 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV
Monday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Fifth Avenue Baptist Church
1135 5th Avenue, Huntington WV
Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Beverly Hills United Methodist Church
2600 Washington Blvd, Huntington, WV
Friday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.