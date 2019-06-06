Renovations coming to Atlas Building in Downtown Charleston

The Kanawha County Commission approved of renovating and revitalizing the Atlas building downtown at their meeting Thursday.

The Atlas building sits at the intersection of Quarrier and Dunbar Streets downtown. The building is mostly empty, Kanawha County Commissioners say.

"I think Charleston has a lot of unmet potential in terms of its downtown," said Director of Investments, Adam Markwood.

Markwood says the project will cost anywhere between eight to nine million dollars and the goal is to get started within the next two months.

Right now, there are only two tenants occupying the building. Markwood hopes to have 52 apartments in it by the end of the project and if room is still left, a brewery or restaurant.

"I am excited. I'm really excited to see what happens with the Atlas building and I hope it brings a lot of development to this street," said Charleston resident, Heather McMasters.

McMasters says it was difficult to find an apartment downtown and she hopes this renovation will make things easier for other people to move in.

"I mean there's a lot of buildings in this area that don't seem to be utilized to their full potential. Not to mention, even when I moved here the options for living especially in downtown, were slim," said McMasters.

Charleston Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director, Ron Butlin says the city is in dire need of this. He says right now the occupancy is 100 percent.

"You want to be more like 92, 93, 94 percent occupied so that new people coming to town have an opportunity to find a place to live. Right now, there's a lot of people who want to live downtown who are unable to find a residential unit," said Butlin.

Adam Markwood says the goal is to have the project completed by the end of 2020.

