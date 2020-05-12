Rental property catches fire, displaces six people

Several people are now without a place to stay after a rental property burned in Jackson, Ohio.

Jackson County EMA tells WSAZ there are 4 apartments in the building that burned along Main Street with 6 people living in them.

The call first came in around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews say everyone was able to get out safely including all of the pets inside.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the families out.

The Jackson Fire Department, Coalton Fire Department, Liberty Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department and Wellston Fire Department all responded.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

