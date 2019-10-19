Rep. Rogers urges SSA to reinstate benefits to all former Eric Conn clients

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers demanded Thursday that the Social Security Administration immediately reinstate the benefits taken from former clients of Eric C. Conn.

"While I am grateful that the SSA, by virtue of court order, has recently reinstated benefits to some 200 former Conn clients, many individuals remain without benefits. The uncertainty and delay surrounding reinstatement continue to add to the injustice experienced by the former clients," wrote Rogers. "I urge the SSA to immediately reinstate all benefits to all former clients, especially those whose redetermination hearing have been ruled unconstitutional."

About 800 people went nearly three years without their benefits in the wake of Conn's disability fraud scheme, and those who are still going without are waiting for a new class-action lawsuit that was filed in late September. Earlier this month, more than 200 former clients started receiving their benefits and back pay from the SSA.

The class-action lawsuit intends to get the benefits back for those who did not keep their appeals active.

"These individuals have been denied justice, due process, and deserve access to their benefits as soon as possible," Rogers stated in the letter. "Without a fair and constitutional hearing, SSA should not strip any individual of the disability benefits they rely on. A true humanitarian crisis is unfolding, and the Conn victims continue to be held hostage, despite absolutely no wrongdoing of their own."