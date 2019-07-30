Repairs underway at Laidley Field after severe storms in June

Repair work is underway at Laidley Field in Charleston after severe storms left behind a path of destruction in June.

Crews say the tornado that came through in June damaged several things at the stadium, including the goal posts, turf and timing house for the track.

Doug Carte, the facility manager, says both goal posts were bent, and there were several rips in the turf.

He says the turf also rippled. He says some of the bleachers and fencing was damaged.

Carte says they have already ordered replacements for the field goals. On Tuesday, crews were out working to fix some of the turf that was damaged.

He says the goal is to have everything fixed by the start of football season, which is Aug. 22.

Carte says work is also underway to replace the track at the stadium, which is unrelated to the storm damage.