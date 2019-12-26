Report shows increase in Ohio driver fatalities during holiday season

Ohio roadways have seen an increase in fatalities from crashes this year, according to statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The report from OSHP says that there were 12 people killed in eight fatal crashes between December 23rd and December 25th.

This is an increase from 2018, where there were 11 fatalities between December 21st and 25th, and an increase from 9 fatalities in 2017.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Motorists can help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

The OHSP asks that people continue to use #667 to report potentially dangerous or impaired drivers.