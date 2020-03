According to both the Courier-Journal and WLKY in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May 2 until September 5.

The official announcement regarding the Kentucky Derby will be made on Tuesday at 9 a.m. via teleconference.

This will be the first time in 75 years that the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May. The Derby has been postponed due to concerns regarding the outbreak of COVID-19.