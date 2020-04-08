Reports of hail, wind damage across the region

We have several reports of strong storms and hail across our region Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is considerable wind damage to a marina in Braxton County, West Virginia. Two thirds of the roof was blown off of covered slips, several cables were reported as broken, and several slips were blown upstream. Some debris was blown 300 yards up into the parking lot.

High winds in Nicholas County, West Virginia knocked a trailer off its foundation. Most of the damage there is in the Calvin and Craigsville areas, with several reports of downed trees and debris.

WSAZ has also received several images of hail from Portsmouth, Hurricane, and St. Albans.

Areas of Roane County, West Virginia are reporting high water Wednesday afternoon. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, high water has been reported in the Newton, Left Hand, and Amma areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Kanawha County until 8 PM. High water is expected in many areas. Winds in excess of 40 miles per hour and penny sized hail are possible.

