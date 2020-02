Republican Joe Walsh announced on Twitter Friday morning he is suspending his GOP presidential challenge to President Donald Trump, saying in part “our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started.”

I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can’t do it alone. Join me at https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz.