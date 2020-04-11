Republican lawmakers react to Ky. Gov.'s mass gathering order

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky) is criticizing an order from Democrat Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear regarding mass gatherings.

Friday, Beshear said Kentucky State Police will be monitoring potential mass gatherings over the weekend and record the license plates of cars at these gatherings.

"Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here," Paul tweeted Friday evening.

Beshear says troopers will forward license plate information to local health officials who will contact the people connected to those cars telling them they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

It is also a misdemeanor violation of an emergency order issued by Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

"Folks, we shouldn't have to do this," the Governor said. "What we're asking is for you to love your neighbor as yourself. We shouldn't have to do this."

"I encourage all Kentuckians to social distance and celebrate Easter in their homes, as I'll be doing," tweeted Republican Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "I am, however, deeply concerned that our law enforcement officers are being asked to single out religious services. Directing a uniformed presence at church services to record the identity of worshippers and to force a quarantine, while doing no such thing for the people gathered at retail stores or obtaining an abortion, is the definition of arbitrary."

"The same week Jews celebrate freedom from bondage and Christians celebrate freedom from death, Governor Beshear is going to be in your church parking lot scanning your license plate," tweeted Republican Ky. Congressman Thomas Massie.

Beshear says this is not limited to just churches, but any mass gathering that takes place.

On Friday, Beshear reported the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases of 242. The state's total stands at 1,693 positive tests, and 90 deaths. Meanwhile, 464 people in Kentucky have fully recovered from the virus.