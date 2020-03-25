Request to move state tax filing deadline delivered to Gov. Jim Justice

Wednesday, leadership in both the West Virginia House of Delegates and the State Senate sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice asking him to issue an executive order delaying the state's tax filing deadline.

The request is that the deadline be moved from April 15 to July 15 to match the federal delay issued by President Donald Trump.

Leaders say this will allow West Virginia taxpayers to seamlessly file their state and federal tax returns at once.

The request was signed by Senate President Mitch Carmichael, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, House Minority Leader Tim Miley, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair and House Finance Chairman Eric Householder.

The letter was delivered to the Governor's Office shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

