Rescue agencies take hands-on swift water rescue class

As our meteorologists track the severe weather, first responders perfected their swift water rescue skills in Floyd County this weekend.

First responders in Floyd County took a three-day training course to learn life-saving techniques.

When severe weather hits, first responders jump into action.

"As first responders, we need to train to remain calm and use the best common sense to mitigate whatever task is in front of us," explained Nick Potter with the Pikeville Fire Department.

Potter told WYMT, those intense situations can be stressful, but with enough training, they can feel confident while keeping Eastern Kentuckians safe.

"In an active water rescue situation it is a high-stress environment," Potter pointed out.

From survival swim to boat rescue, the three-day training course taught life-saving techniques.

Those hands-on classes were held near the Dewey Lake Dam and behind Billy Ray's Restaurant in Prestonsburg.

"Any tool we can add to our toolbox, we add it," Potter pointed out.

Multiple other agencies took the time to learn and perfect their skills.

"You know when something goes wrong, people call us," said Potter.

As the rain falls and water levels begin to rise, crews are on stand-by waiting for any emergency calls.

"You know, even for June we've had a lot of rain here in the recent weeks," said Jennifer Little.

Little said one important aspect is urgency.

"Getting them ready because flooding can happen at any time," Little pointed out.

Plus, staying up to date with the latest life-saving skills can help prevent a disaster in the future.

Many who participated in the class say it is important to keep not only a possible victim safe, but keeping the first responders out of life-threatening situations as well.

"Here in recent years we've seen a lot of a rise in flooding and different things like that so this helps to prepare them," Little explained.

This class is held three times each year.

There are two more classes. One is in July, the other is in September.