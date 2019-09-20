Researchers hope self-driving cars will make a difference in rural Ohio

When passing through McArthur, there’s only one stop to make.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Transportation received a grant from the federal government that will allow 32 rural counties in the state to test self-driving cars.

"Vinton County is famous for having one stoplight in the entire county,” Ohio University researcher Scott Miller said.

But there will soon be a new addition that will forge the county and neighboring Athens into the future.

Last week, the Ohio Department of Transportation received a grant from the federal government that will allow 32 rural counties in the state to test self-driving cars.

"Appalachia has been left behind for more than a century. I think that people need to be thinking about our rural communities as we move into the 21st century,” Miller said.

Scott Miller is part of the research team from Ohio University that will be working to test the technology for the next four years. The team chose to partner with Vinton County to increase access to healthcare.

"What we’re hoping is that when patients can make it to their appointments on a more regular basis, folks will then be able to lower their incidents of diabetes, and we'll have a direct impact on their healthcare using these vehicles,” he said.

The route will run from Athens to U.S. 32 west to Albany, to U.S. 50 ending in McArthur.

"Even though we're going to focus on just a few areas of Appalachia the lessons we’ve learned from this will be able to be deployed from throughout the entire region and throughout the entire nation,” he said.

Although someone will need to stay in the cars for now, the team aims to change that through their research.

"The goal is to develop vehicles that don’t necessarily need because the vehicles can respond in a much faster and more efficient manner than a human driver can,” Miller said.

They’re hoping the research they do will drive the region into the future.

"Appalachian communities deserve this technology as much as anybody else does,” Miller said.

There are free driverless shuttles in Columbus along the Scioto Mile.

The research team will also be testing autonomous semi-trucks.

They expect to have the cars up and ready to test by the end of summer 2020.