Residence hall at WVU quarantined after resident tests positive for COVID-19

Residents at a Evansdale Residential Complex, also known as Towers, at West Virginia University are being told to self-quarantine after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say they were contacted Sunday by the Monogalia County Health Department that the resident had tested positive.

A release says the person who Tested positive is being isolated, however other measures are being taken as well.

The University says all residents of the complex must remain in self-quarantine until they are tested and get their results.

Testing for residents and any employee who may have worked in Evansdale Residential Complex will begin Monday.

The building's eating areas, community restrooms, and common areas are going through deep cleanings as of Sunday afternoon.

The University says a care package with a mask, gloves, and cleaning supplies will be delivered to each room by Sunday night.

Meal deliveries are also being arranged.

