Residents frustrated with Logan County roads

Harts residents in Logan County, West Virginia, say they are upset after having to live with secondary road issues for the last couple years.

"There's a lot of them around here on different creeks," said Margie Mullins of Harts. "I hope they come and fix them. They need to before somebody gets killed."

Mullins lives on a secondary road in Harts that is uneven and also has a big slip. She says she gets scared at times driving on the road.

"There's also two school buses that drive on this road and my grandchildren are usually on one of them," she said. "It's very scary."

Another Harts resident, Dave Kinser, says the problem has gone on long enough.

"I'm afraid it's going to take someone getting killed on these roads before anything is done about them," Kinser said. "We've talked to our local officials, state officials and nothing has been done. It's been over a year, at least on most of them, and they're steadily getting worst."

Kinser also has his 81-year-old mother living with him. He says emergency vehicles can't even get up to his home if something was needed for her.

"If something was to happen, we wouldn't be able to get any ambulance to her. Or if a fire was to break out, we wouldn't be able to get to the fire in time just because of the roads."

WSAZ is working to get to get in contact with the Division of Highways about the conditions of the secondary roads in Harts, Logan County.