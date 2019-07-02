Massive sink holes frustrate neighborhood

Neighbors say they are frustrated after two massive sink holes appeared in their front yards on 98th St. in Marmet.

The two massive sink holes appeared in December and within two days of one another.

"It started Christmas Eve of last year," homeowner Tony Bass said. "We left that morning and came back that night. it was about two feet wide and I'd say about eight foot deep and it's grown since then."

Bass says every time it rains, both holes get bigger. They're at least nine feet deep and six feet wide.

"We're monitoring the problem as it goes," Marmet Mayor Jay Snodgrass said. "Every rain, we have standby emergency procedures in case something were to come up in a flood situation. It's not a problem of being blocked it's a problem of being open and exposing the upper part of the town."

Snodgrass said there was originally a runoff from the mountain where the holes are that went along the entire block. He says landowners filled over the runoff at least thirty years ago.

"The problem areas at this point are on private property, unknowing any deed search whether the town has ever put those in. We're assuming they were put in by land owners to extend their yard," Snodgrass said.

The estimated cost to reopen the runoff is about 1.2 million dollars.

"It's extremely costly to the town, our budget is tight and we just do not have the extra money to go in on it," Snodgrass said.

He says the bottoms of the pipes put in are rusting which is what's causing the sink holes.

"If we can't figure out or get the money to fix it, the whole holler is going to be like that, we'll have holes everywhere," Bass said.

Bass says he can't let his children play in his front yard alone because of it.

"I got four small kids--all under the age of eight, so it's hard letting them come outside and play now," Bass said. "I'm afraid they're going to fall down the hole, they pretty much stay in the house all the time now."

The Mayor says as a community they have reached out to several agencies but have not been able to receive any kind of assistance or help to try and repair the yards.

