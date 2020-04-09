Southern Ohio residents clean up after early morning storm

A storm rolled through our region early Thursday morning, leaving behind downed power lines, uprooted trees, standing water and damaged roofs.

Storms hit the South Point, Ohio, area hard early Thursday morning.

In South Point, first responders were getting going non-stop calls after the storm hit around 1:30 a.m.

"Start to finish, we ended up running 10 calls as of this morning," said Chris Vaughn, assistant fire chief of Fayette Township Fire department. "It was like that all across the county, just back-to-back ultimate chaos from everywhere because we only have two dispatchers for the county, and that's for fire and EMS both. "So, I mean, you get two departments out on two different calls, it just overwhelms the system really quick."

Residents say the storm lasted about an hour. One landlord told WSAZ she lost three roofs on her apartment buildings. Another homeowner said shingles flew off his roof, which led to a leak and eventual collapse.

Fire crews were hauling off limbs from blocked roadways when they got a call of a home with a collapsed tree and people stuck inside.

Officials were able to rescue a woman and her three children safely, without injury.

They also secured two dogs, two ducks and five chickens from the property.

"We ran a little bit of everything last night," Vaughn said. "We were animal rescue, we were tree cutters. That's the good thing about being a volunteer, it's never just textbook stuff. It's always something different."

One woman told WSAZ she was glad businesses like Lowe's were open and considered "essential" during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she could purchase necessary supplies to repair her home.