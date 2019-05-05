Residents say nothing to fear as alligator stops mail delivery to FL neighborhood

Residents in a Florida neighborhood became frustrated after their mail was not delivered for two days because a mail carrier was afraid of the community alligator.

An alligator that lives in the retention pond of a Winter Garden, FL, neighborhood recently stopped 66 people from getting their mail.

"There was a complaint that was made by apparently one mail carrier that she felt threatened by the presence of an alligator,” resident Kathleen Bonczyk said.

The pond in which the alligator lives is just downhill from the mailboxes. However, residents say there’s nothing to fear.

“I don’t know how aggressive the alligator is. I’ve seen the gator. The gator’s usually just doing his own thing. It’s a gator,” resident Grace Echevarria told WOFL.

Bonczyk says no one has complained about the alligator in the more than three years she has lived in the neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Service says while mail delivery is a priority, so is safety. It says there are “guidelines in place which address situations such as a threatening animal, which could cause injury to an employee.”

Mail service resumed Friday, according to WOFL. Someone was with the mail carrier to keep watch for alligators.

The homeowners association plans to move the mailboxes away from the pond.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says at this time of year, alligators are on the move because the weather is warming up. They can also be more aggressive.

