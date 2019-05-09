Kanawha Blvd. lighting project has some residents concerned about safety

As the weather gets warmer and summer gets closer, many people are heading outside. In a river city like Charleston, the destination is often the waterfront.

Noah Moody is one of those people. He usually takes a run on Kanawha Boulevard after work, but a new lighting project could impact his daily routine.

"I like to bike hopefully once a week and try to run maybe two times a week,” Moody said.

The City of Charleston and the West Virginia Division of Highways are working to repair streetlamp poles along Kanawha Boulevard from Greenbrier Street to East Avenue.

City manager Jonathan Storage says that about 35 of the 80-year-old streetlamps need to be repaired because of foundational issues.

"There was some structural issues with the foundations such that some of those poles may have been in imminent danger of falling,” he said.

But people like Moody say the project is an inconvenience.

"Visibility is pretty important when you're running. I think it'll definitely change my routine a little bit and make me have to run more in the hot sun,” Moody said.

Others worry that this will create unsafe conditions for pedestrians at night.

"That is a concern cause there are places to trip and it's dangerous,” Betsy Greer, who often walks on Kanawha Blvd. said.

But Storage says that the city is taking precautionary measures including extra police patrols through the area at night.

"Limited visibility down there in the evening hours and so were advising citizens to be very cautious make sure they wear reflective clothing, make sure they bring flashlights,” he said.

The city says they're exploring the possibility of getting temporary lighting.

They expect the project to last a majority of the summer.

