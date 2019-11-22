Resolution to raise legal age to buy vaping products in Kanawha County approved

At the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health meeting on Thursday, a resolution was approved to raise the legal age for tobacco and vaping products to 21.

This resolution will serve as recommendation to the State when the time comes to vote on changing the legal age.

The resolution also recommends the State ban flavored vaping products.

The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health also plans to draft a policy about vaping in public places. This policy will require a public comment period and public hearings.