'Rest in Peace 132'; Pike County deputy dies

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff's Office say Deputy James Earl Williams died Saturday. Williams worked as a dispatcher and deputy sheriff for 32 years.

He was also heavily involved with the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department.

"James was the fire captain and president for roughly 20 years of the 36 years he was at the fire department here, and he played an integral role in everything we did," said Belfry Fire Chief Nee Jackson.

Officials from the Sheriff's office describe him as a dedicated officer and devoted to his family.

Williams was 54 years old, and highly respected by those around him.

"He was that older guy that when I started out as a younger guy I looked up to," said Matt Marcum who is the Belfry Battalion Chief.

Marcum also played football at Belfry High School. Many knew James Williams as the Belfry Pirate Security.

"James was always there for us. The same way he was for the community. You just couldn't really find a better person than James," said Marcum.

Visitation is Monday, December 30 at 6 p.m. at the Belfry High School Auditorium.

His funeral will be Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. at the Belfry High School Auditorium.