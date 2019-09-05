Restaurant and brewery to open at Dunbar sports complex

A new addition is coming to the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, and you don't have to like sports to enjoy it.

The old Shawnee Clubhouse will be turned into a restaurant and brewery.

It's going to be called "The Pitch." "Pitch" is a soccer term and the sports complex is home to several turf fields used for interstate competition.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says the bottom floor will be a restaurant and the top floor will house the brewery.

Details about the project will be announced Thursday night at the Kanawha County Commission meeting.

"I'm excited about the economic growth around the Shawnee Sports Complex and we're looking forward to the announcement at the commission meeting on Thursday," Salango said.

The Shawnee Sports Complex opened in May 2018. In the summer of 2019 two soccer tournaments were hosted at the park, bringing in athletes and families from 13 states. Salango said those tournaments resulted in millions of dollars of economic impact to the region.

In addition to soccer tournaments that are already planned at the complex for 2020, when the U.S. Quidditch Cup will also be played at the complex.

