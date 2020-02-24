Restaurant closes after 13 years in the Kanawha Valley

A restaurant that has been in business in Kanawha County, West Virginia for the past 13 years closed for good on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, The Market placed blame on the 2014 water crisis that contaminated drinking water for more than 300,000 people in the Kanawha Valley as well as economic conditions in the region.

"We have tried to continue business since the water crisis of 2014, but the inability to recoup losses suffered as a result of that tragedy and economic conditions in the Kanawha Valley since has left us with no other option but to close."

The business that was founded in 2007 is located along Bridge Road in Charleston.

The post on The Market's Facebook page went on to say, "We are very grateful to have been a part of the Charleston community for the past twelve years. We will dearly miss our customers, staff, vendors, and friends."

