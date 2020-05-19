Restaurant closes permanently from pandemic

It has been a tough few months for Rollin Smoke BBQ in Charleston, leading its owners to close the popular restaurant permanently.

Owners Carl and Marsha Aplin said sales began to decline at the beginning of 2020 as fears of the coronavirus increased. The restaurant then closed in March when Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order.

"Sales went down dramatically, and the prices started going up," Carl said. "We just seen it, and we just decided to shut down because at our ages, in our 60s, if we catch the virus, we were very scared that we were going to die from it."

Carl said the couple has poured tens of thousands of dollars from their retirement savings into the business to keep it afloat during the pandemic.

Restaurants have been allowed to resume take-out orders, outdoor dining and can open limited indoor seating on Thursday, but Carl said they do not have enough money to rehire staff. Unable to run the business on their own, they decided to not reopen.

"Now that money is gone and it would cost us another $10,000 to $20,000 just to get started back up again and who knows how it is going to go," Carl said. "In our restaurant, you have to sit down and eat. Where are you going to sit?"

The Aplins had originally planned to sell the business to new owners during the next year and teach them the ropes before fully retiring. The restaurant has been put up for sale, but the new owners would have to reopen it once the pandemic is over.

Marsha said the restaurant had become a community staple during its 10 years in business and helped people during the water crisis and 2016 flooding.

"It was a very hard decision because it was our life," Marsha said. "We loved it. We loved everything we did, and people loved us."

"We knew just about everybody’s name, where they worked, how many kids they had and their names, what they liked to eat," Marsha continued. "Some customers would come up and we would have their food ready before they even came up to the window. We will miss them."

Carl said the couple has enjoyed spending time on their farm, raising peacocks and other animals. They have considered possibly reopening one of their food trucks or on weekends, but want to ensure their personal safely.

"At this point, I don’t think financially, the money that we would have to put in it to get it back up and running again, and just trying to find meat to cook itself is challenging," Carl said.

