Restaurant matriarch Jewell Evans passes away

The matriarch of Bob Evans Restaurants has passed away.

According to an obituary in the Point Pleasant Register, Jewell Victoria Evans, 99, Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 24, at her home.

According to her obituary, Jewell married Robert Evans on June 1, 1940. Her husband, best known as "Bob," died in 2007.

In 1947, the pair opened the Bob Evans Steak House in Gallipolis and in the early 60s, they opened the first family-style restaurant in Rio Grande.

Bob and Jewell Evans raised six children in a home that is now a museum on the National Registry of Historic Places, located just behind the first restaurant.

Jewell was a supporter of the Boy Scouts, 4-H, the performing arts, camping and outdoor ministry.

In a post on the Bob Evans Facebook page the company posted a statement saying:

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a beloved member of our Bob Evans family, Jewell Evans. Her model of warm hospitality and grace have been integral to our history and values. Our prayers and condolences go out to her family and friends. She will forever remain a part of us all as we draw inspiration from her incredible legacy."

According to Jewell Evans' obituary, funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, in the Grace United Methodist Church, 600 2nd Ave, Gallipolis. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. that same day.