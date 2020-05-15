W.Va. restaurant owner looks for answers about ultimate authority during shutdown

Fairways Bar and Grill told WSAZ a portion of their restaurant was closed by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration after seeking approval from the Putnam County Health Department to use the back patio for outdoor dining.

That decision left the restaurant owner confused and looking for answers about who has the ultimate authority.

Per Gov. Jim Justice's executive order, the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Administration has the final authority.

"ABCA is the decision maker when it comes to suspending permits for violations, the governor's office does not have any say in that. We do not get involved in it usually at any time," said the governor's General Counsel Brian Abraham.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) responded to Fairways Bar and Grill after it received a complaint about a large number of cars in the parking lot.

"We received a complaint that there were 22 vehicles inside the parking lot there," West Virginia ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said. Our supervisors sent an agent out to that location there ... Basically, the agent went in and determined that people were having dinner at the inside tiki bar."

The ABCA ruled the patio did not meet outdoor patio guidelines as set by the Department of Human and Health Resources.

"ACBA truly believed he was operating an indoor facility -- the fact that it had a large opening on one back wall, a roof, and a slated wall. They did not feel like that window was enough to consider it an outdoor facility," Abraham said.

