Restaurant patios allowed to open with guidelines from the state

West Virginia's reopening plan is allowing restaurants with patios to open. There were no lines to sit out on the patio of Olive Tree Cafe, but those who did come in said it was a nice change.

Restaurant patios were allowed to open Monday, with guidelines from the state of West Virginia.

Rick and Kristen Markoski love to eat out so when they heard about the Olive Tree Cafe re-opening their patio, they jumped on the chance to try it.

"It's just so much better to go eat somewhere and actually see their vibe instead of having to get their stuff in a takeout containers and eat it in your car, which is not very fun." Rick Markoski said.

Owner Michael Jarrouj decided to open the patio, giving customers three choices.

"A lot of folks aren't ready for that, so we have several options," Jarrouj said.

The first is curbside pickup, which customers have been doing since the shutdown. The second option is takeout where customers can choose to eat on the patio with the takeout food.

The third choice is tableside service with limited interactions with servers.

"Every few minutes during a normal good table service you're going to have someone-- how it is how everything is going everything OK, can I get you anything? We are going to try and limit that as much as possible."

Olive Tree Cafe is providing customers options depending on their level of comfort. Jarrouj and his team say they are following all guidelines set by the state.

"We just have to be really, really, really careful and, of course, when employees are dealing with customers and are out here, they are going to have to wear masks."

The bathrooms will operate on a one-in-one-out-rule. The food will still be served in to-go plastic containers, tables are placed at least 6 feet apart, and fountain drinks will be poured by either Jarrouj or his employees -- if a customer requests table service.

Jarrouj said he has a plan if there is a line of customers waiting for patio seating.

"They'll have to wait in their cars. We can't have a waiting line, we can't have people congregating. It's a large parking lot until something becomes available."

Gov. Jim Justice continues to encourage those who are are more at risk for the novel coronavirus to stay home and continue with self-isolation.

