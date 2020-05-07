Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms in phase two of Kentucky's reopening plan

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Under phase two of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s reopening plan, some businesses in the commonwealth will be up and running by the Memorial Day weekend.
May 22
Restaurants are allowed to resume operations at 33 percent capacity, plus businesses are allowed to provide unlimited outdoor seating if social distancing guidelines are met.
Gov. Beshear says this date allows for restaurants to be open for the Memorial Day weekend but the governor is asking owners to “please be careful.”
Gov. Beshear says his administration along with the department of public health is working to get further guidance out to those businesses.
In the meantime, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must follow the following 10 rules for reopening:
June 1
Gov. Beshear called June 1 the target date to reopen movie theaters and fitness centers.
June 11
Public and private campgrounds will be allowed to reopen.
June 15
Gov. Beshear said the goal is to have a safe plan for child care by the above date. But, the governor said daycare centers would have to reopen at a limited capacity. No touch youth sports that are played outside are also under the June 15 date.
Phase three is set to begin in July. Gov. Beshear says he hopes groups of 50 people will be allowed to congregate.
Last week, Gov. Beshear announced the following in his reopening plan:
May 11
Manufacturing, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing without fans as well as pet grooming and boarding.
May 20
Retail and houses of worship. Both are still required to reduce capacity and enforce social distancing.
May 25
Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses.
10 person social gatherings will also be permitted at this time.
As for COVID-19 case numbers, the positive case count grew by 208 Thursday, bringing the total to 6,129.
“Just because we’ve been at this for months does not mean it’s gone,” Gov. Beshear said Thursday during his daily news briefing.
11 new virus-related deaths have been confirmed in the commonwealth, bring the death total to 294.
Currently, 356 patients are in the hospital with coronavirus-related complications and 199 are in the ICU, Gov. Beshear says.
2,177 have recovered.
81,391 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 and according to Gov. Beshear’s announcement Thursday that number is only going to go up.
Gov. Beshear says to reopen Kentucky “safely” more testing needs to be done. He plans to make that happen through a partnership with First Care Clinics which have 13 locations in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear says the clinics will hold drive-thru testing seven days a week and will focus on Kentucky’s business community. A First Care Clinic in our region is located in Pikeville.