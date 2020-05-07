Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms in phase two of Kentucky's reopening plan

Under phase two of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s reopening plan, some businesses in the commonwealth will be up and running by the Memorial Day weekend.

May 22

Restaurants are allowed to resume operations at 33 percent capacity, plus businesses are allowed to provide unlimited outdoor seating if social distancing guidelines are met.

Gov. Beshear says this date allows for restaurants to be open for the Memorial Day weekend but the governor is asking owners to “please be careful.”

Gov. Beshear says his administration along with the department of public health is working to get further guidance out to those businesses.

In the meantime, Gov. Beshear says all businesses must follow the following 10 rules for reopening:



Continue telework where possible



Phased return to work



Onsite temperature/health checks



Universal masks and other necessary PPE



Close common areas



Enforce social distancing



Limit face-to-face meetings



Sanitizer/hand wash stations



Special accommodations

