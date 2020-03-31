Restaurants selling essentials directly to customers

If you've had trouble finding ground beef, chicken or other grocery items at your supermarket, a few local businesses have you covered.

"Eggs are a hot-button issue right now, the price on those are starting to go up, like milk," said Bobby Grizzle, pitmaster and kitchen manager at Armory Smokehouse in Ironton.

The Armory Smokehouse is limited to take out and to-go orders under the statewide "Stay at Home" order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine.

They are however offering another service that allows you to order meat, bread, cheese, eggs, toilet paper and other essentials directly from them.

"We're doing like chicken in one, three and five pound bags, also 10-pound bags," Grizzle said. "Our hamburger that we have is certified Angus beef."

They've also been able to serve a large quantity of meals to pipeline workers.

This keeps workers from traveling around to find food and also supports, small, local businesses.

In Huntington, Bombshells Burgers and BBQ typically orders 175 pounds of ground beef a week for their restaurant. When they opened it up to the community, they were overwhelmed by the interest.

"That first day we sold everything that we had in our refrigerator, and then I got worried because I thought we're not going to have enough hamburgers for the customers," said owner Christy Bare.

The next day, they ordered another 800 pounds of meat to help families find essentials.

She admits it was a risk, but one she was willing to take to help families.

"They made it happen," Bare said. "So it was crazy seeing it all come in, but then it all went out the window just as quick as it came in."

The program also allows businesses to keep employees on the payroll, while still serving the community.

Christy says when the dining room closed, they were forced to layoff more than 30 employees. So far, they've been able to bring back eight staff members.

"It's just hard to send your people home and not know what to tell them or when they're going to be back," Bare said.

Both businesses are offering delivery for those who aren't able to leave their home.

They're also serving family sized meals that can feed multiple people.