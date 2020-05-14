Restaurant owner confused after conflicting outdoor dining decision

Fairways Bar and Grill owner Osh Assi was excited to get back to work after he heard outdoor dining could resume in West Virginia. Days later, though, part of his restaurant was shut down after receiving two conflicting answers about operating his patios.

"I called the health department to come back and make sure we are doing the right thing," Assi said. "And he approved everything and the new addition patios. He said 'you are good to go.' Then the ABCA walked in and said 'no you're not. We're shutting you down.' "

The Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) ruled that the establishment's back door patio was not deemed suitable for outdoor dining. Assi told WSAZ the Putnam County Health Department approved that area for outdoor dining four years ago.

Fairways Bar and Grill is still serving customers on their front patios and through takeout. The outdoor back patio will be closed until Assi can receive further clarification.

WSAZ reached out to the ABCA for their definition of an outdoor patio versus an indoor patio. WSAZ was told ABCA could not release that information, but they would put together a new release at another time.