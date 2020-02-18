Retired Ashland officer killed in ATV crash

The Ashland community is mourning the loss of one of "the good guys" after he was killed Monday evening in an ATV crash.

Deputies say retired Ashland Police Officer Danny Mooney was riding his ATV on his property when the deadly crash happened.

Deputies say Danny Mooney was riding his ATV on his property when the crash happened. It only took a few short hours for news to spread, and tributes and condolences to flood social media.

"Those are unbelievable, the comments," said Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley. "I'm still getting them this morning, literally across the state."

Mooney served with the Ashland Police Department for 25 years before he retired in 2014. However, he was still active in the community and close with his fellow officers.

"Even in a uniform, he was a friend," Kelley said. "He was a very positive member of this agency and promoted that in the community to say, 'It's okay to talk to me.'"

Kelley says Mooney was dedicated to the job, and treated each case he worked like it was the most important one he'd ever investigate.

"When he retired, it was hard shoes to fill. Now that he's gone, it's going to be even harder."

Perhaps one of Mooney's most notable accomplishments was a program he molded in schools to better safety.

"It was he that we put in the schools in the mid-90s and took that assignment serious to the point where he created what is a school resource officer today."

Mooney's family released this statement to WSAZ:

"On behalf of the Danny Mooney Family, the family would like to extend our most sincere appreciation and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this most sudden and tragic loss. As evidenced by the tremendous show of support we realize Danny made a difference in the lives of countless individuals throughout the tri-state area. He was a true hero. We find solace in the fact that his new home is in heaven with his Heavenly Father. Thank you once again."

